Savanah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs With Daddy Admission

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley was all legs in stunning leggy snaps today posted to celebrate 52-year-old dad Todd Chrisley's birthday. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, known for her close relationship with her real estate mogul father, updated for her 2.2 million Instagram followers with gorgeous daddy-and-daughter snaps on Tuesday, with the blonde also admitting she has no idea how old her dad is. Savannah, who revealed her father has been "turning 30" since she was a child, was all jokes and legs - check out the photos below.

All About This Guy

Savannah Chrisley and dad indoors
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Savannah, herself in the news since December of last year with the launch of her wildly-popular SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, took a well-earned break from the promo today as she focused on dad Todd.

The photos, opening with major throwback action, included the first childhood snap, plus more recent images, ones seeing the Southern Belle looking drop-dead gorgeous in everything from a plunging black sheer dress to a skimpy, orange, and patterned minidress worn with heels. 

See The Photos Below!

All smiles and featuring her dad in every shot, Savannah took to her caption, big-time gushing over her dad and opening: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

"To who the world calls @toddchrisley but I have the pleasure of calling him dad! ❤️ In all honesty...not quite sure how old you are today because you’ve been turning 30 since I was a child," the Georgia native continued, adding: "Today is ALL about celebrating you! When you look at the life you’ve lived...I want you to look at it with nothing but a smile."

Scroll For The Shots!

Savannah's father, who fought COVID in 2020 and nearly died, has admitted to Botox. His fans have said it's "way too much," with the photos definitely showing his good looks. More after the gallery, where you can swipe.

Savannah also mentioned her dad's marriage to Julie Chrisley - mom Julie has been in the news for feeding her daughter Cinnabon and pizza after Savannah last year split from 26-year-old former NHL player Nic Kerdiles. Scroll for more photos.

Not Just A Dad

Savannah Chrisley and dad selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Chrisley continued: "Not only have you been the most amazing husband to mom but you’ve been an even more amazing father and best friend to me.. you’ve saved me time and time again. You’re the father that every daughter needs."

Savannah made her dad immensely proud last year by passing her real estate exams, this as she was already gearing up for the launch of SASSY. The brand retails $12 Lip Kits, $14 Eye Kits, plus the sold-out $22 Full Face Palette.

