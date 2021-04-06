Savanah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs With Daddy Admission

Savannah Chrisley was all legs in stunning leggy snaps today posted to celebrate 52-year-old dad Todd Chrisley's birthday. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, known for her close relationship with her real estate mogul father, updated for her 2.2 million Instagram followers with gorgeous daddy-and-daughter snaps on Tuesday, with the blonde also admitting she has no idea how old her dad is. Savannah, who revealed her father has been "turning 30" since she was a child, was all jokes and legs - check out the photos below.