Dove Cameron Flaunts Bruises With Upside-Down Flexibility

Dove Cameron is back to being a flexible rubber-band, and not without a bare back showing some painful-looking bruises. The 25-year-old actress and singer has been big-time promoting the new release of her latest "LazyBaby" track, with the record following the immense success of 2020-released "We Belong." Dove, whose Instagram following has also shot up since the resurgence of her music career, this weekend posted for her 41.2 million followers with two massive photo dumps, both showing the music and the blonde's killer stretching. Check it out below.