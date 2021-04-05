Jed Duggar Compared To Tupperware In Bizarre Wedding Speech

Jed Duggar is a married man! Before the 22-year-old Counting On star and Katey Nakatsu were pronounced husband and wife over the weekend, Jed's new father-in-law compared the newlyweds to two different types of containers during a bizarre speech that left some critics of the Duggar family feeling sorry for Katey.
According to Hello!, the couple got hitched in Arkansas on Saturday. Their wedding was livestreamed on YouTube, so fans and snarkers alike were able to witness the couple's vows. The ceremony was held outdoors near a pasture, where cows could be seen lazily grazing behind Jed and Katey.