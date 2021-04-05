Jed Duggar Compared To Tupperware In Bizarre Wedding Speech

While reciting his vows, Jed read a Bible verse stating that the husband is "the head of the wife," and he described himself as Katey's "spiritual leader." Katey accepted her submissive role by saying, "God has ordained that the wife be subject to her husband." She also told Jed that she would "submit to your authority" and "submit to your leadership."

The speech and vows were a hot topic on the Duggars Snark subreddit, where the wedding was deemed "The Jedding." Some snarkers blasted Kory for his comments about women, with more than a few pointing out just how strong a woman has to be to endure the pain of childbirth.

"I’m sure 'weaker vessel' is a term she’ll come to resent about 9 months from now," quipped one commenter.

Others suggested that Katey was being treated like a piece of property.

"This speech is so disgustingly possessive," read another comment.

"Oh god this poor girl, it's like watching cattle be sold off at an auction," a third netizen wrote.

The Tupperware comparison also raised a few eyebrows.

"If my dad worked a metaphor into my wedding ceremony comparing my spouse to a Tupperware container full of used car oil I would cry," remarked a fourth Reddit user.