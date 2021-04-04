NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Two years since they lost Al Horford, the Boston Celtics are yet to find the solution to their problem at the starting center position. They may have signed Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the player that would help the Celtics fill the Horford-sized hole in their frontcourt.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, Celtics president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge is expected to be more aggressive in targeting a quality big man on the trade or free agency market.