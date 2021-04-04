Marc Gasol 'Harboring Some Frustration' With LA Lakers After Signing Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran center Marc Gasol in the 2021 free agency with the hope that he could fill the hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard on their roster. Unfortunately, though he showed some great passing and floor-spacing skills, Gasol still failed to live up to the Lakers' expectations from him in the 2020-21 NBA season.
With his dismal performance, the Lakers decided to search for frontcourt upgrades on the buyout market where they successfully acquired two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.