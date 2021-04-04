Trending Stories
Marc Gasol 'Harboring Some Frustration' With LA Lakers After Signing Andre Drummond

Marc Gasol being guarded by Serge Ibaka
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran center Marc Gasol in the 2021 free agency with the hope that he could fill the hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard on their roster. Unfortunately, though he showed some great passing and floor-spacing skills, Gasol still failed to live up to the Lakers' expectations from him in the 2020-21 NBA season.

With his dismal performance, the Lakers decided to search for frontcourt upgrades on the buyout market where they successfully acquired two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.

Marc Gasol Disappointed With Lakers' Signing Of Andre Drummond

Marc Gasol going up against Andre Drummond
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

The recent addition of Drummond is expected to boost the Lakers' chances of defending their throne this year, but not everyone seemed to be happy with his arrival in Los Angeles. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Gasol was clearly "harboring some frustration" with the Lakers regarding their decision to sign Drummond.

"Things can change quickly in the NBA, just as they have changed for me," Gasol said. "But, I'm committed to this team. It's a hard pill to swallow because I know I'm going to be out of the lineup at some point. It's never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we'll see."

Andre Drummond Takes Marc Gasol's Spot In The Starting Lineup

It's easy to understand why Gasol is disappointed with the Lakers' signing of Drummond. Upon Drummond's arrival in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old big man found himself being removed from the Lakers' starting lineup. With Drummond on their roster, the Lakers undoubtedly have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this year.

However, when he signed a two-year contract with the Lakers in the 2020 free agency, Gasol made it clear that his intention wasn't just to be part of a championship team but to play and have his skill set elevate the team in their pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.,

Marc Gasol Still Considered A Vital Piece

Despite being replaced by Drummond in the Lakers' starting lineup, Coach Frank Vogel said that they still consider Gasol as a "vital piece" to their quest for the 2021 NBA championship title. Vogel still viewed him as one of their "most important players" and recognized his contribution on and off the court.

When Drummond suffered a toe injury in his first game as a Laker, Gasol immediately stepped up in the following game. In their 115-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Gasol posted five points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Marc Gasol 'Unlikely' To Request Contract Buyout

After the Lakers signed Drummond from the buyout market, rumors have started to circulate that Gasol could reach a buyout agreement with the Purple and Gold. However, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Gasol is "unlikely" to be waived by the Lakers.

Though he's clearly disappointed with their recent move, it seems like Gasol and the Lakers have mutual feelings about continuing their partnership until the end of the season. Instead of thinking about the logjam in their frontcourt, the Lakers are currently focused on finding a three-and-D wingman that would fill their final roster spot.

