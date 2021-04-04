Marc Gasol 'Harboring Some Frustration' With LA Lakers After Signing Andre Drummond

The recent addition of Drummond is expected to boost the Lakers' chances of defending their throne this year, but not everyone seemed to be happy with his arrival in Los Angeles. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Gasol was clearly "harboring some frustration" with the Lakers regarding their decision to sign Drummond.

"Things can change quickly in the NBA, just as they have changed for me," Gasol said. "But, I'm committed to this team. It's a hard pill to swallow because I know I'm going to be out of the lineup at some point. It's never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we'll see."