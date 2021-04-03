Maren Morris Rocks Brown Underwear For 'Snap Back' Denunciation

Maren Morris fans love the talented country singer for her no-nonsense attitude and her tendency to tell it like is, and they were delighted when she shared a refreshing view about embracing her body after giving birth.
Maren, 30, shared a candid photo of what her figure looks like a year after her first pregnancy. She and her husband, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd, welcomed their baby boy to the world last March, and Maren made the decision to quit sharing photos of her son after getting mommy-shamed. She hasn't, however, stopped posting pics of herself.