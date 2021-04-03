Maren Morris Rocks Brown Underwear For 'Snap Back' Denunciation

Maren did her part to change the way the world treats new moms by making a vow to her Instagram followers. The witty singer's promise was a modern version of folksy wisdom.

"Am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again. no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys," she wrote.

The outspoken star shared a pic that proved that her body is still very much attached to her head, so she doesn't need to go searching for it. She flaunted her amazing physique in a supportive brown bra with a V-shaped neckline and a wide under-bust band. Her matching underwear had a figure-flattering high waistline. She looked at peace while posing on her bed.