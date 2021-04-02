Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Magical Undies Inspired By Pastries

Scroll for the photo, one that definitely matched a description in the caption as Ireland referred to colors including pistachio and banana split.

The snap showed Ireland seated and backed by a pebbled stone wall, fireplace, and cozy leather furnishings. The star was all legs with her 6'1'' frame, seen resting against a stool and wearing a tight white tank top and brown sports top underneath, plus a high-waisted and panel-colored briefs set - sheer pink panels near the yellow block colorway flaunted the model's famous rose hip tattoos.