Lisa Rinna Finds Happiness In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe

Lisa Rinna close up
LisaRinna/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lisa Rinna is "happy" while flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body in high-end swimwear. The 57-year-old reality star and Rinna Beauty founder made it bikini action galore for her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, sharing hot sunbathing shots that put her body on her map and rivaling those of model daughters Amelia and Delilah. Lisa, who has largely been dedicating her IG to promoting her December 2020-dropped makeup line, was enjoying some well-earned chill and heating up the platform at the same time.

Looking Mighty Fine At 57

Scroll for the photos, ones that come as The Real Housewivves of Beverly Hills star celebrates a major milestone in her life - it's been 24 years of marriage for the former actress as she this week celebrates her anniversary with husband Harry Hamlin.

Strictly about the Versace and rock-hard abs today, Lisa updated while lounging around on a smooth marble surface and taking in major rays. The mom of two, wearing a plunging and very revealing pink Versace bikini bearing the Italian brand's monogram, also upped her game higher up.

See The Photos Below!

Lisa Rinna kicks leg with lipstick for promo
LisaRinna/Instagram

Lisa, showing off her famous Golden Globes and her tiny waist, also drew the eye via a huge, floppy, and leopard-print hat, with the chic look completed by shades and one very plump pout - yours for $45 if you're into Lip Kits.

"Happy," Lisa wrote with heart emoji, quickly snagging herself a like from close friend and talk show queen Kelly Ripa. Kelly has even been wearing Rinna Beauty lip products on Live!, offering Lisa a little welcomed promo. See more photos after the shots, where you can swipe.

Launches Beauty Brand At 57

Lisa is fresh from revealing how proud she is of herself, precisely for jumping into a new business venture aged 57.  Speaking to Allure of the multiple deals that would come along, then fall through, the former Melrose Place star stated thinking:

"Maybe I'm supposed to concentrate on clothes. But in the back of my mind, I was like, "I'm not going to give up. I'm just not." I never take no for an answer, and here we are." See more photos below!

Setting The Bar High

Lisa, who joins newbie cosmetics reality star Savannah Chrisley, plus established makeup moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, made it clear she's set for more than just liners, lipsticks, and Lip Kits. 

"Of course I want to go into everything down the line. Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle brand. But we started with three lip kits — in nude, nude-pink, and nude-coral, because that is what I wear," the star added. Lisa's post today clocked a sweet 8,000 likes in under an hour.

