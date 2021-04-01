Lisa Rinna Finds Happiness In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe

Lisa Rinna is "happy" while flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body in high-end swimwear. The 57-year-old reality star and Rinna Beauty founder made it bikini action galore for her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, sharing hot sunbathing shots that put her body on her map and rivaling those of model daughters Amelia and Delilah. Lisa, who has largely been dedicating her IG to promoting her December 2020-dropped makeup line, was enjoying some well-earned chill and heating up the platform at the same time.