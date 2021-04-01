Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Glows In Yellow Sundress With Scandalous Cutouts

Abby Dowse wears racy cut-out monokini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse couldn't help but arouse her fans' interest this morning as she took to Instagram to upload a smoking-hot new pic. The Aussie beauty took a break from the racy lingerie posts she has been sharing lately to showcase a chic yet revealing look courtesy of Fashion Nova.  

The gorgeous blonde looked radiant in a bright-yellow sundress that hugged her figure in all the right places. As always, Abby tagged the brand in her post for anyone who wished to emulate the look. 

Bodycon Fit

The dress was a one-shoulder design with a sporty look and saucy cutouts that gave it a flirty vibe. It clung tightly to Abby's chest, emphasizing her perky curves which were further highlighted by a generous cleavage window. 

The outfit also accentuated Abby's waist, perfectly showcasing her supple physique. It was cut-out on one side, exposing a good chunk of her toned midriff. It continued with a daringly short skirt, which featured a drawstring that was pulled up, rendering it ruched across the hips.   

Glowing Beauty

The vibrant color made Abby's deep, bronzed tan pop and ensured the outfit was in the center of attention. The stunner accessorized with her usual collection of stylish gold jewelry. She rocked a couple of thick band rings and a pair of dainty bracelets, one for each wrist. Her large textured earrings were barely visible from underneath her tousled curls, which spilled freely over her shoulders.

Fans immediately fell in love with the look, double-tapping the post more than 11,400 times in under an hour. Her online admirers also left her 240-plus messages wherein they complimented Abby's beauty and the color of her dress.

"This color on you," wrote one person, followed by three heart eyes. "Shining like you should be," they added.

"Legit looking like a superhero in uniform in this dress," read another comment. "The body and legs all toned looking amazing too."

"Wow that dress is really nice," said a third fan.

"I especially like the parts that are missing," quipped a fourth admirer.

Abby Snaps A Sultry Selfie

The sultry seductress showed off the look in a flirtatious mirror selfie. She raised one hand to her temple with a coquettish gesture, parting her lips provocatively as she cocked her hip and opened her legs. The sexy design turned her cleavage into a focal point, while the scandalously short length gave fans a peek at her sculpted thighs. 

Abby was in her bedroom. She stood by the bed and had her back to a sunlit balcony window. A glimpse of a stuffed toy could be seen on top of a neatly arranged stack of pillows, most likely the teddy bear she had recently introduced as her "nap buddy." 

Rocking Fashion Nova

As Fashion Nova ambassador, Abby regularly showcases the brand's designs on her page. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old got flirty in a powder-pink butterfly bikini and matching bucket hat as she went for a dip in the pool. 

When she's not modelling the label's swimwear, Abby can be seen letting it all hang out in super revealing Fashion Nova mini dresses. Such was the case last week, when she went braless underneath a fishnet number with a playful rainbow palette.

Before that, she rocked a sexy-chic co-ord made out of a hot-pink crop top and a slinky miniskirt with lace-up panels on the sides. 

