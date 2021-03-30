Trending Stories
Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Bends Over In Bikini For Husband Appreciation

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Apple Bottom For Stringy Bikini Swim

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

Iggy Azalea Kills 'Em With Braless Latex Confidence

Iggy Azalea close up
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is Little Miss Popular right now, dropping jaws with "no need to edit" as she poses in a skin-tight, plunging, and braless latex dress. The 30-year-old "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper had her famous "baby waist" on show last night, with photos of the Aussie bombshell stunning her 14.4 million Instagram followers and reminding them that a red-hot look can be affordable. Iggy, who welcomed son Onyx in April 2020, was all curves and tiny waist, with the caption proving the cherry on the cake.

Stuns After Secret Pregnancy

Iggy Azalea in cocktail dress
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Scroll for the photos and expect plenty of them. They come as Iggy makes headlines for seeing Instagram deem her "underrated" in a now-viral floral bikini photo.

Ditching the swimwear but still showing off the famous body, Iggy updated indoors, home, and looking fierce in a chocolate-brown and strappy latex dress that was tight, classy, and definitely revealing. The Grammy nominee's cleavage and silhouette took center stage, with Iggy seen opening her mouth in one shot. Iggy was, per her words, "feeling myself." 

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!

All matte pillow lips and with her signature tattoos on show, the "Fancy" hit-maker took to her caption with confidence, also shouting out affordable clothing empire Fashion Nova.

"There’s really no need to edit shit when ya whole camera roll flames. Yes I’m feeling myself. Dress by @fashionnova," she wrote.

Over 500,000 likes were left overnight, with Iggy told "WELL DAMN" in the most-liked comment. "Every post of yours is art," another said. See her floral bikini photo after the photos, where you can swipe to scroll the gallery.

'Underrated' In Floral Bikini

Iggy Azalea in floral bikini
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Iggy's floral bikini shot wasn't new as Instagram account The Shade Room reposted it this week, but it was enough to see mom of one Iggy deemed "underrated" by a wildly-popular comment. The star, gearing up for the April 4 release of new "Sip It" track, is also fresh from revealing she's dropped 20 pounds since giving birth.

Despite late-night TikToks showing Iggy chowing down on pizza slices, the rapper last November revealed she was down 20 pounds, and without even trying. See her bedroom G-string below!

Scroll For Her G-String!

Taking to Twitter last fall, Iggy wrote: "Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)," adding:

"I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting."

Iggy welcomed Onyx after a concealed pregnancy and with 24-year-old baby daddy Playboi Carti. In late 2020, she announced her split from the rapper, having since trashed him all over social media.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal 'More Realistic Target' For Heat Than Kawhi Leonard, Per 'The Ringer'

March 30, 2021

Mike Pence's Potential 2024 Run Could Be Ruined By Donald Trump, Pollster Says

March 30, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Dripping Wet In Bikini Shower For Cash

March 30, 2021

Yaslen Clemente Slays In Tight Leather Pants & A Sexy Lace-Up Top

March 30, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

March 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could 'Pivot Back' To Kyle Lowry If Victor Oladipo Experiment Fails

March 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.