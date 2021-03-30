Iggy Azalea Kills 'Em With Braless Latex Confidence

Iggy Azalea is Little Miss Popular right now, dropping jaws with "no need to edit" as she poses in a skin-tight, plunging, and braless latex dress. The 30-year-old "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper had her famous "baby waist" on show last night, with photos of the Aussie bombshell stunning her 14.4 million Instagram followers and reminding them that a red-hot look can be affordable. Iggy, who welcomed son Onyx in April 2020, was all curves and tiny waist, with the caption proving the cherry on the cake.