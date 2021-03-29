Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Bends Over In Bikini For Husband Appreciation

Kelly Ripa close up
KellyRipa/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is stunning in a tiny mismatched bikini to make sure the world knows she appreciates her husband. The 50-year-old talk show queen made headlines ahead of the weekend for gearing up to 49-year-old Mark Consuelos ringing in the big FIVE-OH tomorrow, with the weekend bringing even more thirst trap action as the "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" host continues to shout out the man she married in 1996.

Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers last night, Kelly shared rare beach throwbacks showing herself stripped down to swimwear, with a big bend-over also posted.

All About The Hubby

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kelly gears up to be a twinning age deal with "Riverdale" star actor husband Mark, with the much-loved couple both sharing kissing beach snaps on Friday. Kelly, making it clear she sadly won't be able to celebrate in person - Mark is presumed shooting CW series "Riverdale" in Canada - wrote: 

"2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂 ."

See The Bikini Bend-Over!

KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly's Sunday stories showed snaps of herself and Mark on sands. The blonde's killer figure and rock-hard abs were definitely on show, with one image candidly showing the former "All My Children" actress leaning forward in her red bikini as she wore a loose blue pattern wrap dress, with Mark all shirtless and photographed right behind her. Kelly was in shades and seeming to fix her clothing. "@INSTASUELOS," she wrote, shouting out her husband's IG.

"#THROWBACKSUNDAY" also appeared. See the photo below!

Scroll For Her Killer Legs!

KellyRipa/Instagram

While Kelly has called her marriage a "marathon" as she dished to "Live!" viewers, husband Mark has opened up, admitting that there are parts he still doesn't get. Speaking to Esquire, he said:

"I'm an incredibly slow learner, so I feel like I'm just getting it,"adding:  "Like, 'Oh, this is what you're supposed to do,' or, 'OK, sometimes 'yes' means 'no.' After 23 years, I'm just learning that — so, I don't think I could give anybody advice."

Kelly and Mark are parents to kids Lola, Joaquin, and Michael. Scroll for Kelly's famous pins!

Stuns At 50

Kelly Ripa leggy in a dress
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made headlines in the fall of last year for celebrating her 50th birthday. 

“Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine,” she told Parade. Ripa, who now fronts tailored vitamins brand Persona Nutrition, added:

“For me, it’s more now what you put in your body whereas like 10 years ago I would say, ‘Oh it’s more about how many hours you spend at the gym’ and now it’s more about the nutritional side of it."

