NBA Rumors: Heat Could Sign DeMarcus Cousins After Failing To Acquire LaMarcus Aldridge

After the successful acquisition of Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, and Nemanja Bjelica before the 2021 trade deadline, the Miami Heat shifted their attention to the buyout market to search for more roster upgrades. One of the areas that they are currently trying to improve is their frontcourt. When he parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs and became a free agent, the Heat were heavily linked to veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge. Unfortunately, instead of taking his talent to South Beach, Aldridge chose to sign a veteran minimum deal with the Brooklyn Nets.