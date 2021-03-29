NBA Rumors: Heat Could Sign DeMarcus Cousins After Failing To Acquire LaMarcus Aldridge

In a Twitter post, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald revealed why Aldridge signed with the Nets despite being originally expected to join the heat. Jackson said that Aldridge chose the Nets because they have a better chance of winning the 2021 NBA championship title than the Heat.

"I asked Aldridge associate what changed his mind from original expectation that he would sign with Heat, which was expected by the Heat. He said was convinced to join Brooklyn because they are in a good position to compete for a championship," Jackson said. "Heat recent losing streak didn't help."