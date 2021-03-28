Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Strips Down Naked To 'Grow'

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Forgets Undies In Dress Without Front

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Bends Over In Teenie Weenie Squeezy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned With Thigh-Highs Confidence

Savannah Chrisley Strips Down Naked To 'Grow'

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is in her birthday suit to "grow," and Instagram is loving it. The 23-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star has barely had a moment to herself since launching her wildly-popular SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line last December, with the weekend bringing some much-earned time down and reflection from the blonde beauty. Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, Savannah shared a stunning unclothed, but very classy, snap, with a caption seeing the daughter to Todd Chrisley encourage a little perspective.

Don't Rush Life

Scroll for the photo. Savannah, who juggles her beauty brand with her reality appearances and influencing, was all skin and glowing in the photo, one seeing the star tastefully posing in semi-profile and using a carefully-placed arm to protect her modesty.

Wearing only warming bronzer, tan eyeshadow, and showing off her signature short blonde do, Savannah, posed with one hand held to her neck, highlighting her trim, gym-honed body and gorgeous facial features while gazing downward. The caption was the real message, though. 

Scroll For The Shot!

Addressing fans, Chrisley wrote: "If you happen to find yourself in a rough phase of life, DON’T rush the process! Don’t take shortcuts, because you’ll miss what it means to grow through what you go through ❤️."

"Always a stunner," a fan quickly replied, with "Caption!" also coming in. Savannah also snagged herself a sweet 50,000+ likes overnight. Chrisley, who has been promoting SASSY non-stop and even teased fragrances of late, continues to see her $22 Full Face Palette sold out.

Makeup Line Sells Out

Savannah Chrisley in shorts with a friend
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

The Full Face Palette accompanies a $14 Eye Kit and $12 Lip Kit. See her killer legs after the photo.

November 2020 marked Savannah ramping up pre-launch promo for her makeup line and revealing why she decided to found her brand. "I have always had a love for makeup!" she told fans, adding: "There have been days to where I have been so insecure but I can throw on makeup and just feel a little bit better about myself." Scroll for more photos.

Hurtful Wealth Comment

Savannah, raised in wealth by dad Todd and mom Julie Chrisley, also reflected on a comment she'd received that has never left her.

"Growing up...I had a girl look at me and say, “it’s easy to be pretty if you have money.” That stuck with me...and honestly...it hurt my heart."

Savannah's income now also comes topped up by influencing gigs. Alongside fronting South Beach Diet, Chrisley shouts out Body Revolution on Instagram, where her lazy workouts have come with basically doing nothing but wearing the vibrating technology.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Turns 26 In Only Birthday Shorts

March 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

March 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Emerging As 'Strong Front-Runners' To Sign Andre Drummond

March 28, 2021

Corey Lewandowski Shares Details About Donald Trump's Upcoming Social Media Platform 

March 28, 2021

Iggy Azalea Strips Down For Skimpy Hairbrush Surprise

March 28, 2021

Draya Michele Walks Streets Braless With Sheer 'Bonus'

March 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.