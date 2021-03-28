Savannah Chrisley Strips Down Naked To 'Grow'

Savannah Chrisley is in her birthday suit to "grow," and Instagram is loving it. The 23-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star has barely had a moment to herself since launching her wildly-popular SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line last December, with the weekend bringing some much-earned time down and reflection from the blonde beauty. Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, Savannah shared a stunning unclothed, but very classy, snap, with a caption seeing the daughter to Todd Chrisley encourage a little perspective.