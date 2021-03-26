Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth & Reveals How Strong Baby Name Pays Tribute To Her Father

Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Ryan Seacrest All Smiles With Blonde Kelly Ripa Fill-In

Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes With Thongs On Feet

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpson/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is slipping back into her trademark Daisy Dukes at 40 and she's throwing in thong action on her feet.The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author might be front-page news as her 2020-released memoir goes paperback with a new journal entry, but promo for the other side of Simpson's life hasn't ceased. Jessica continues to promote her Jessica Simpson Style brand, with the label turning $1 billion in 2015 sales going stronger than ever. Check out the latest promo for it below. 

Back In Her Daisy Dukes

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, who made 2020 headlines for fitting back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, was photographed for JSS, posing in a stunning field setting throwing out major cowgirl vibes and including a Western-infused wardrobe. The "Dukes of Hazzard" star, all legs as she flaunted her 100-pound weight loss, was also all Daisy Dukes.

The photo showed Jessica standing confidently while brandishing a giant gnarled wooden stick amid sunny horizons, wearing the tiniest short shorts in denim. 

See The Legs Below!

All bronzed and showing off some mean muscle, Jessica highlighted her killer thigh gap, also ensuring fans saw her full outfit - the blonde wore a white top with peasant-effect string ties, plus a loose-flowing and striped tan jacket affording a kaftan effect. Footwear, meanwhile, went all fli-flop with thong and platform leopard-print sandals for a snazzy edge.

The leggy snap, also bringing in the star's love of statement hats, came captioned: "Earth Angel" as JSS shouted out its Spring 2021 collection. 

Dropping 100 Pounds

 

Jessica fronted media outlets in 2019 for announcing she'd shed 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming baby Birdie Mae who just turned two. Simpson walked up to 10,000 steps per day to shift the weight, with trainer Harley Pasternak calling his client very "disciplined" as he revealed exactly what she ate.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries," he began, adding that lunches and dinners were salads with tons of griled vegetables. See her 100-pound drop below!

Allows Herself Mac And Cheese

Jessica Simpson pantless and seated
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

2020 also offered Simpson the chance to speak for herself as she maintains her weight loss. Opening up to Hollywood Life, the stunner revealed it's all about balance.

"I personally don’t stay away from foods if I want something, I’ll have some of it, but I’m good at putting it down," she said, adding: "I mean, listen, I have kids, so if I want, I eat like a kid. I like corn dogs and mac and cheese – you don’t limit yourself.”

