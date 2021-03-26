Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes With Thongs On Feet

Jessica Simpson is slipping back into her trademark Daisy Dukes at 40 and she's throwing in thong action on her feet.The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author might be front-page news as her 2020-released memoir goes paperback with a new journal entry, but promo for the other side of Simpson's life hasn't ceased. Jessica continues to promote her Jessica Simpson Style brand, with the label turning $1 billion in 2015 sales going stronger than ever. Check out the latest promo for it below.