Kindly Myers Gets Wild In Tiger-Print Bikini

Kindly Myers is living up to her “professional smokeshow” title in the most recent update shared to her Instagram feed. The Playboy cover girl thrilled fans with a steamy bikini post on Thursday, March 25, showcasing her dangerous curves in a scanty tiger-print number that left little to the imagination.

The blond beauty unleashed her inner feline while posing in the wilderness of Cueva Ventana, a large cave and popular tourist attraction in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. She used a geotag to mark her whereabouts, earning the approval of one travel-enthusiast fan who took to the comments section to specify exactly where the place was located.

 

 

 

Looking Like A Wildcat

Kindly went full bombshell in a side-tie two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her buxom figure and tight, lean physique. She wore a halterneck top complete with small triangular cups and a plunging neckline that completely exposed her cleavage. The bikini also featured low-waist bottoms that showed off her chiseled tummy and left her tattoos on display for her audience to admire.

The stunning blonde accessorized with chic jewelry, sporting an elegant ring on each hand. She further highlighting her busty assets by adorning her décolletage with a dainty chain necklace.  

 

Driving Fans Crazy

The daring swimsuit was from Michi Bikinis, a brand that Kindly has featured on her page before

Fans seemed mesmerized with the smoking-hot look and wasted no time in expressing their adoration for the gorgeous model. Nearly 9,300 people hit the "like" button on the photo in the first two hours of posting. In addition, followers left Kindly more than 260 messages wherein they complimented her beauty and phenomenal figure. 

"Forever a Wildcat," quipped one person, who added three tiger-face emoji.

"I always knew you were a tiger," said a second admirer. 

"Lucky man whoever tame [sic] this kitty," read a third comment.

 

 

Jungle Cutie

Kindly showed off her hot bikini while posing in a verdant scenery. She appeared to be on her knees, parting her legs as he shot a smoldering stare at the camera. A thicket of greenery made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, lending a jungle vibe to the shot. The lush vegetation also gave prominence to her brightly-colored swimwear, which boasted a vivid orange trim that flattered her bronzed tan.

The 35-year-old posed with one hand on her thigh, raising the other one to her chest as she seemingly played with her cross pendant. Her long hair was styled in wavy curls that looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe. 

Rocking The Animal-Print Look

Kindly recently rocked the animal-print look in another bikini snap that saw her wearing a snakeskin-print crop top. Shared to Instagram just four days ago, that upload scored over 33,500 likes and 860 comments.

Last week, the model wowed fans as she slipped into a lime bikini top that featured one leopard-print cup. The Tennessee bombshell also modeled the number in an update posted in late February, in which she paired it with leopard-print bottoms. 

Kindly typically captions here photos with cheeky messages meant to stir reaction, and her latest share was no exception. This time around, she opted to echo Netfix's Tiger King.

"She fed her husband to the tigers..."  

