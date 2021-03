Rory McIlroy's struggles with his game have become the talk of the golf world. More on that below, but it didn't take a golf enthusiast to see just how lost McIlroy is on the course right now when he sent a tee shot into someone's pool Wednesday.

It came on the fourth hole of his opening match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin. McIlroy went on to get routed by Ian Poulter, who is only in the field as an alternate after failing to qualify based on rankings.