Barack Obama Slams 'Cowardly Politicians' In Wake Of Boulder Shooting

In the wake of Tuesday's Boulder, Colorado shooting that led to the death of 10 people, former president Barack Obama took aim at the "cowardly politicians" who continue to oppose gun control.

"We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must," he wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Obama, gun control will help in the quest to remove the "disaffection, racism and misogyny" that fuels mass shootings.