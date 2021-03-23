Trending Stories
Barack Obama Slams 'Cowardly Politicians' In Wake Of Boulder Shooting

Barack Obama raises his finger.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In the wake of Tuesday's Boulder, Colorado shooting that led to the death of 10 people, former president Barack Obama took aim at the "cowardly politicians" who continue to oppose gun control.

"We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must," he wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Obama, gun control will help in the quest to remove the "disaffection, racism and misogyny" that fuels mass shootings.

Obama Ended His Post By Calling For Gun Control

Obama ended his post by calling for gun control and arguing that the coronavirus pandemic should not be the only factor that curbs mass shootings.

"It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough—because this is a normal we can no longer afford."

Still, NBC News reported that gun violence has been increasing amid the pandemic. Notably, firearm fatalities allegedly increased significantly in April and May of last year compared to the same months in 2019.

Obama Was Criticized For Being Too Weak On Gun Control

Barack Obama smiles at an event.
Gettyimages | Octavio Jones

Despite Obama's call for gun control, he previously faced criticism for not tackling the issue hard enough. In a piece for Politico, Bill Scher said that Obama took his stance on the issue "from a position of political weakness."

In particular, Scher underlined that Obama did not campaign on the issue at all and lacked the ability to influence lawmakers on the issue due to the absence of a "broad-based gun control movement" at the time.

Conversely, Scher noted that the National Rifle Association has a long-standing movement that supports gun rights.

Hollywood Is Pushing For Gun Control In The Wake Of The Shooting

Obama isn't the only one to capitalize on the current moment to push for gun control. As reported by Breitbart, various Hollywood celebrities are also calling for stricter regulation on firearms following the Boulder tragedy.

The outlet highlighted that Jamie Lee Curtis, Bradley Whitford, Mia Farrow, Julianne Moore, and others have taken to social media to call for assault weapon bans and background checks.

"Our elected leaders owe us #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers to end our gun violence crisis — they owe us action," Moore wrote on Instagram.

The Boulder Shooter Allegedly Had Severe Mental Health Issues

As reported by Heavy, the Boulder shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is believed to have struggled with severe mental health issues.

His brother, Ali Alissa, told the outlet that the alleged shooter was severely disturbed and suffered from paranoia. The brother claimed that in high school, his "very anti-social" family member regularly believed that people were chasing him.

Heavy also highlighted some of the purported shooter's Facebook posts, which appear to reflect his struggle with mental health issues such as paranoia. In one post, he suggested that his old school was hacking his phone.

