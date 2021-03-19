Miami model Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase a gorgeous look courtesy of Lady Lux. While the brand is more largely down for its chic bathing suit line, which Alexa has amply featured on her page in the past, this time around 25-year-old switched things around by slipping into a coquettish sundress.

The social media maven dazzled fans while posing against a verdant hedge covered in fiery-red and hot-pink blooms. In her caption, she branded herself a "flower child," adding a cherry blossom emoji that perfectly matched her scenic surroundings.