NFL Rumors: Eagles Reportedly Inquired About Deshaun Watson Trade

The 2021 NFL offseason has just started and Deshaun Watson remains with the Houston Texans, who have yet to trade him weeks after he publicly requested to be moved. Many teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots since Watson made his request in late January, but Texans management has mostly remained adamant in their desire to make sure he stays in Houston.

That hasn't stopped the trade rumors from swirling, and as a new report suggests, the Philadelphia Eagles recently became the latest club to join the sweepstakes for the disgruntled signal-caller.