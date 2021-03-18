Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Trending Stories
Aly Raisman close up
AlyRaisman/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is literally all balls as she surprises the digital space with a brand new clothing collection and a little doggy love. The 26-year-old former athlete is, among other brands, now fronting clothing label Aerie, with the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" captain today revealing a gorgeous, animal-inspired set of swim and workout gear, also including blue-eyed dog Mylo in the promo photos. Aerie has been sharing both videos and photos of the gymnast, and it was eye-catching stuff. Check it out below

Knows A Thing About Spandex

Aly Raisman in green spandex
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. The release comes as Aly makes headlines for taking a gentler approach to workouts - following a low period after the 2016 Olympics, Aly revealed she could "barely walk" up stairs without suffering, with the gymnast crediting Pilates for her road to recovery.

Looking fighting fit in a series of indoor shots and amid potted planters, Aly posed in an array of feminine sports looks, ranging from printed white leggings and a reverse-effect pattern on a matching black crop top, to a bold and blue swimsuit.

See The Balls Action Below!

Aly Raisman in sporty swim dress
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Aly, who stated that her OFFLINE collab is inspired by animals, was also photographed with dog Mylo, seen crouching down and entertaining her pooch with tennis balls. Aly also highlighted her Gold Medal body in a gorgeous swim-come-workout dress with a tennis-effect feel as she announced her collection.

Meanwhile, Aerie got busy on Instagram, shouting out Aly and writing: "The OFFLINE by Aerie x @AlyRaisman Collection is officially here! Aly helped design each piece for REAL life, taking inspiration from nature, animals and balance."

Scroll For Her Splits!

Aly Raisman crouches with her dog and tennis balls
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Aly, who also fronts retail giant Amazon and plant-based, high-protein Silk Milk, took to social media this week to proudly showcase her collection. Posing with Mylo and near a tall palm leaf, the Boston resident told her 2.1 million followers:

"So excited to launch my second collection with @Aerie 😊 The OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman line includes a body suit/leotard, skirts (with built in shorts), a dress, sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, dog bandanas & scrunchies."

Keep scrolling her floor splits!

Fans Love Her

Aly Raisman in floor splits
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Aly, whose Instagram followers have largely proven moved of late as the gymnast openly documents her mental health and recovery from both OCD and anxiety, have been sending her all the best. "My lovvveee mylo and my golden girl. To do what you love with the people you love," one wrote. 

Aly's self-care has also been in the news as she takes a soft approach to pandemic life. Fans have been seeing her adorable seedling gardening and meditation sessions, with Aly also speaking about the latter on "The Today Show" this year.

