Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is literally all balls as she surprises the digital space with a brand new clothing collection and a little doggy love. The 26-year-old former athlete is, among other brands, now fronting clothing label Aerie, with the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" captain today revealing a gorgeous, animal-inspired set of swim and workout gear, also including blue-eyed dog Mylo in the promo photos. Aerie has been sharing both videos and photos of the gymnast, and it was eye-catching stuff. Check it out below