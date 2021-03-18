Tarsha Whitmore was a vision in white in a new update shared on her Instagram feed on Thursday, March 18. The Aussie beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous as she modeled a strappy mini dress that hugged her figure, posing for a captivating slideshow that earned her 6,600 likes within the first two hours of going live on her account.
The form-fitting outfit was from London-based brand, WMNS WEAR which Tarsha made sure to credit in her post. The 20-year-old has showcased the label's curve-flaunting designs on her page before, earning the acclaim of her following.