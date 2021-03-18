Trending Stories
March 18, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Exudes Chic In Lace-Up Mini Dress
Tarsha Whitmore looks gorgeous in cut-out white monokini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Tarsha Whitmore was a vision in white in a new update shared on her Instagram feed on Thursday, March 18. The Aussie beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous as she modeled a strappy mini dress that hugged her figure, posing for a captivating slideshow that earned her 6,600 likes within the first two hours of going live on her account.

The form-fitting outfit was from London-based brand, WMNS WEAR  which Tarsha made sure to credit in her post. The 20-year-old has showcased the label's curve-flaunting designs on her page before, earning the acclaim of her following. 

Chic Lace-Up Number

In addition to elegantly highlighting Tarsha's shapely figure, the mini dress caught the eye with a chic lace-up panel adorning the front of the tight-fitting number. While the detail stretched down to the waist, it was tightly secured to prevent the look from becoming overly revealing and kept the skin-showing to a tasteful amount.

Also of note were the double shoulder straps that were clearly separated, adding texture to the sleek look. Likewise, the sleeveless design gave fans a peek of Tarsha's toned arms, while the short hemline showed off her curvy pins.  

Strappy Heels For A Stylish Look

Tarsha paired the dress with matching Gladiator heels from Simmi, tagging the brand in case anyone wanted to pick up a similar pair. The strappy shoes wrapped around her ankles a number of times, accentuating her lean legs. They were an open-toe design that showcased her flawless pedicure, which appeared to feature elegant French tips. They tied around the back with large bows that infused femininity into the stylish look.

The gorgeous blonde finished off the ensemble with a coordinating clutch purse, a large pouch-style number with ruched detailing.  

Contrasting Tones

Tarsha shared three photos of the look, which captured her against a charcoal-toned background. She appeared to be in a hallway decorated with dark wood furnishings that gave prominence to her bright-white outfit. 

The stunner crouched down to the floor in the first snap, displaying her hourglass curves in mid-profile as she posed with one hand on her waist and the other one coquettishly raised to her head. She laid her purse down on the gray carpeted floor, banking on the contrasting décor to make her outfit pop.   

In another photo, which can be viewed by clicking through the embed below, Tarsha turned her back to the camera and gracefully raised her knee. She leaned her palm on a floor-length mirror, relying on her reflection to show off the trendy dress. She closed her eyes and puckered her plump lips, blowing fans a kiss.  

All Glammed-Up

The blond beauty was all glammed-up for the shoot and rocked voluminous curls that infused elegance into the look. She spruced up the ensemble with classy jewelry, wearing a subtle gold band ring and another one sporting a large stone.  

The three-part series received plenty of love from her 893,000-plus followers, who showered Tarsha with compliments in the comments section.  

"Amazing girl," wrote one person, leaving a trail of hearts.

"Always glowing," remarked another user.

"Absolutely Gorgeous and Glamourous," said a third admirer.

"Irresistibly Beautiful," raved a fourth devotee.

Fans also gushed over her bronzed tan, which the all-white apparel perfectly emphasized. 

One Instagrammer was so impressed with the fashionable look that they suggested Tarsha started a weekly vlog of her outfits. While the model hasn't yet chimed in on the topic, followers are likely relishing the idea. The star's YouTube channel, where she posts makeup tutorials and fashion content, has received a lot of positive feedback from fans who fell in love with Tarsha's chic and effortless style.  

