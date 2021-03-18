Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Stings In Bee Undies Surprise

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Braless On Windy St. Patrick's Day

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman Enjoys 'Superhero' Nap In Yoga Pants

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

March 18, 2021
Abby Dowse Rocks Stylish Black Bikini For Sunkissed Pool Dip
Abby Dowse hits the beach in white string bikini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse was back in a bikini on Instagram on Thursday and fans didn't seem to mind it one bit. The gorgeous blonde looked effortlessly chic in a black two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. She rocked stylish accessories and a fierce attitude that earned her plenty of points with her online admirers, who tune in by the masses every time the Aussie model shares a new bikini update

Her latest upload was no exception and scored more than 19,200 likes in the first two hours of posting. Followers also flocked to the comments section to leave Abby over 370 messages wherein they complimented her outfit and flawless style.

Rocking The Beach-Babe Look

The effusive praise on her fans' part was well-deserved as Abby looked more stunning than ever in the revealing yet stylish swimsuit. The 31-year-old model opted for a string design that accentuated her lean figure. She rocked a strappy neckholder top that crisscrossed over her midriff and décolletage, perfectly showcasing her trim physique.

The small ruched top highlighted Abby's curves, going around her neck and creating an elegant choker pattern that further turned her chest into a focal point. The bathing suit was complete with side-tie bottoms which were secured with coquettish, loopy bows that added femininity to the look.

 

Accessories On Point 

Abby accessorized with trendy sunglasses sporting thick shield frames that matched her swimwear. She topped off the eye-popping look with a black headscarf decorated with chic white polka dots. Her golden tresses were pulled up into a messy updo that allowed her large textured hoop earrings to be seen. A pair of dainty bracelets and shiny rings added extra bling.

The Aussie beauty sported her signature white manicure, which beautifully complemented her all-black ensemble. Her wavy bangs framed her face, adding sophistication to the casual hairstyle.   

 

Going For A Dip

Abby showed off the fabulous look while going for a dip in the pool. The stunner appeared to be in the backyard of her apartment building. She stood by the edge of the pool and was immersed up to the mid-thigh, displaying her toned figure as she leaned forward and put one hand on the mosaic coping. The gesture allowed her to showcase her classy short nails, as well as the jewelry adorning her supple wrist.

The model let her sunnies slide down the bridge of her nose, allowing her eyes to peek over the frame. She tilted her head and rested her cheek against her cocked shoulder and peering into the camera with a bold gaze. She parted her legs and placed the other arm along the back of her hip, flaunting her chiseled figure.

In her caption, Abby stated how much she loves basking in the sunshine, something she frequently declares in her Instagram posts.

"In love with the sun."

Abby regularly shares updates from the pool, dazzling fans with her sharp swimwear. Just last week the model thrilled her audience with a bedazzled pink number from the same brand as she geared up to return to the gym after her breast implant revision surgery.

Fans Rave About Her Gym-Honed Figure

Followers and fellow models seemed very impressed with Abby's fashionable look, judging by the outpour of compliments in the comments section.  

"Gorgeous babe," said Laura Amy, further expressing her love for the look with a heart-eyes emoji. 

"So so gorgeous love this hair band [sic] and the bikini on you," detailed another Instagram user.

Compliments were also given for Abby's gym-honed physique. 

"You give me inspiration and motivation. Thank you!!" wrote a third person.

"Thank you for your fantastic pictures," chimed in a fourth fan.

The model loved the black bikini so much that she followed up with a poolside selfie in which she could be seen lounging on a chair. That upload racked up 2,700-plus likes within just six minutes of going live on her feed.

 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Magic Targeting Kemba Walker & Ricky Rubio Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Report Claims

March 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire D'Angelo Russell, For Obi Toppin, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks & Draft Picks

March 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Aaron Gordon For Rodney Hood, Zach Collins & First-Rounder

March 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bucks Reportedly Acquire PJ Tucker From Rockets

March 18, 2021

Nastia Liukin Celebrates 'Spring Flings' In Cut-Out Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes

March 18, 2021

Farrah Abraham Frolicks Sandy Beach With Buttocks Bare

March 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.