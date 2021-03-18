Abby Dowse Rocks Stylish Black Bikini For Sunkissed Pool Dip

Going For A Dip

Abby showed off the fabulous look while going for a dip in the pool. The stunner appeared to be in the backyard of her apartment building. She stood by the edge of the pool and was immersed up to the mid-thigh, displaying her toned figure as she leaned forward and put one hand on the mosaic coping. The gesture allowed her to showcase her classy short nails, as well as the jewelry adorning her supple wrist.

The model let her sunnies slide down the bridge of her nose, allowing her eyes to peek over the frame. She tilted her head and rested her cheek against her cocked shoulder and peering into the camera with a bold gaze. She parted her legs and placed the other arm along the back of her hip, flaunting her chiseled figure.

In her caption, Abby stated how much she loves basking in the sunshine, something she frequently declares in her Instagram posts.

"In love with the sun."

Abby regularly shares updates from the pool, dazzling fans with her sharp swimwear. Just last week the model thrilled her audience with a bedazzled pink number from the same brand as she geared up to return to the gym after her breast implant revision surgery.