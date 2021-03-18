Farrah Abraham Frolicks Sandy Beach With Buttocks Bare

Farrah Abraham is all backside in the Florida sunshine, splashing around shores in a stringy thong bikini and welcoming the good weather. The 29-year-old former "Teen Mom" star, currently enjoying a break with 12-year-old daughter Sophia, was this week photographed by the paparazzi as she hit up beaches, with the display coming extremely skimpy. Farrah, who recently attended an event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, was back to showing off her surgically-enhanced assets, with the MTV face not hiding a thing. Check it out below.