March 18, 2021
Farrah Abraham Frolicks Sandy Beach With Buttocks Bare
Farrah Abraham looking shocked
FarrahAbraham/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Farrah Abraham is all backside in the Florida sunshine, splashing around shores in a stringy thong bikini and welcoming the good weather. The 29-year-old former "Teen Mom" star, currently enjoying a break with 12-year-old daughter Sophia, was this week photographed by the paparazzi as she hit up beaches, with the display coming extremely skimpy. Farrah, who recently attended an event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, was back to showing off her surgically-enhanced assets, with the MTV face not hiding a thing. Check it out below.

It's Always Bikini Season
Farrah Abraham poolside in bikini
FarrahAbraham/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Farrah makes headlines for controversy caused by her receiving the COVID vaccine early, but the star seemingly had her shade well behind her as she was long hair, don't care in the surf.

Photos showed Farrah flaunting her killer curves and sensational tan while running around beaches, with the star wearing a super-tiny, barely-there, and multi-color string bikini with white piping, plus a halterneck and thong finish. Sophia, meanwhile, wore a frilly, cheetah-print bathing suit.

See The Scandalous Swimsuit!
Farrah Abraham butt injections photo
FarrahAbraham/Instagram

Farrah, who made sure Sophia enjoyed quality time with her mother, also brought along her pet dog, with mom and daughter snapped smiling and amid rocks. Farrah has raised Sophia solo from the start, with baby daddy Derek Underwood tragically passing in a car accident before Sophia was born.

The images, published by The Daily Mail have, however, sparked negativity, with users seeming to feel that the skimpy thong bikini isn't fully appropriate to wear in front of a pre-teen girl.

Scroll Her Lingerie Yacht Outing!
Farrah Abraham smiles with Sophia
FarrahAbraham/Instagram

Viewers have been airing their thoughts. A comment gaining likes slammed Farrah for the swimsuit, with the user writing: "Maybe I'm old fashioned but there should be a certain amount of decorum you should have as a Mom especially with an impressionable daughter. That's not the kind of suit you wear around your kids."

"Seems the daughter has more modesty and fashion sense than mom has. Who in their right mind would parade around with their kid looking like this," another added. See more photos below!

Defends Herself
Farrah Abraham in lingerie on a yacht
FarrahAbraham/Instagram

2020 saw Farrah in the news for a lingerie-clad yacht outing, one that came with Sophia in tow, and this time Farrah wasn't silent as she was slammed. Speaking to TMZ, the "Ex on the Beach" alum defended herself, saying:

"I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed, which I definitely have been in my life, and when I am single, gorgeous, young, and beautiful I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy and outgoing life."

