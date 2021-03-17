Trending Stories
March 17, 2021
Savannah Chrisley Feeds Tiny Waist With 'Holy Cow' Breakfast
Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is taking a bite with all the layers as she fuels up with a massive breakfast. The 23-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star, who fronts both South Beach Diet and Body Revolution, today took herself downtown to a Nashville, TN breakfast spot, and it was parfait for the Southern Belle, plus a ton of tasty layers. Savannah's 2.2 million Instagram followers were taken along for the ride, with the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder showcasing her "HOLY COW" breakfast bowl. Check it out below.

Proving Southern Girls Eat
Savannah Chrisley laughing in a skirt
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the breakfast. Savannah, who has made food headlines non-stop since her 2020 split from Nic Kerdiles - mom Julie Chrisley fed her pizza and Cinnabon to "heal" her heart - had chosen Grain And Berry health food restaurant for her Wednesday breakfast. A morning story from Savannah didn't show her face, but it definitely showed what she was putting in her belly.

The shot showed a wooden dining table and the super-layered yogurt parfait Savannah had ordered - plenty of banana and shredded coconut.  

See The Breakfast Below!
Savannah Chrisley tank top photo
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Set on a blue china dish, the glass parfait container included a ton of oaty grain layers, chopped walnuts, red fruits, plus sliced banana and a nice topping of coconut, with Savannah, not yet having eaten the treat, writing: "HOLY COW THE @GRAINANDBERRY IN NASHVILLE" with a big heart-eye and hand palm emoji.

The photo comes as Savannah largely makes food headlines for her home baking sessions, with the pandemic having already brought her Thanksgiving pound cake and perfect banana pudding.

See her Stunning Bikini Body!
A breakfast parfait
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah has been opening up on her shape, with the boxing lover and recent L.A. poolside squatter speaking out while she was still engaged to 26-year-old former NHL player Nic Kerdiles. Promoting South Beach Diet, Savannah told Women's Health:

"It’s just about a healthy lifestyle. It’s not like, ‘I’m on a diet.’ I’m working towards having a healthy lifestyle," adding: "It's also just feeling good about myself and that was the biggest thing. I want to wake up in the morning and feel good." See her bikini body below!

Stuns In Skimpy Bikini
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who recently had dad Todd Chrisley liking her cheeky Instagram bra flash, has been stunning the fans with that gorgeous bikini body. The Georgia native made headlines with the above video in the fall of last year, with her L.A. trip coming as a post-break-up one and even bringing in food. Savannah shared her poolside hot dogs and fries during her vacation, with a recent return to L.A. seeing her hit up celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound for deep squats.

