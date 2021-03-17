Savannah Chrisley Feeds Tiny Waist With 'Holy Cow' Breakfast

Savannah Chrisley is taking a bite with all the layers as she fuels up with a massive breakfast. The 23-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star, who fronts both South Beach Diet and Body Revolution, today took herself downtown to a Nashville, TN breakfast spot, and it was parfait for the Southern Belle, plus a ton of tasty layers. Savannah's 2.2 million Instagram followers were taken along for the ride, with the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder showcasing her "HOLY COW" breakfast bowl. Check it out below.