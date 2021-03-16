NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Get Nikola Vucevic For LaMarcus Aldridge, Lonnie Walker & Draft Picks

Although the San Antonio Spurs aren't known for making midseason trades, the team recently announced that veteran center/forward LaMarcus Aldridge will not be returning to the team as they seek to trade him or arrange a buyout of his contract. This means he could be on the move on or before the March 25 trade deadline, and that has consequently led to several proposed scenarios that could help the Spurs reload at the center position. One of these has San Antonio sending Aldridge to the Orlando Magic in a deal focused on their starting center, Nikola Vucevic.