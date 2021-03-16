NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Get Nikola Vucevic For LaMarcus Aldridge, Lonnie Walker & Draft Picks

The Proposed Deal For Vucevic

As proposed by Swartz, the Spurs could acquire Vucevic from the Magic by offering one of those up-and-coming youngsters — shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV — along with Aldridge and one first-round pick each from the 2021 and 2023 drafts.

While the Spurs will be giving up a proven, albeit declining performer in Aldridge and one of their young core players, the hypothetical trade gives them a player who, at 30 years old, is averaging a career-best 25 points, along with 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Vucevic is also shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference.