Garrett Temple An Upgrade Over Wesley Matthews

Though it would also cost them two future second-round selections, swapping Matthews for Temple would make a lot of sense for the Lakers. The Lakers signed Matthews in the 2020 free agency with the hope that he could cover the spot left by Danny Green and Avery Bradley in their wing.

Unfortunately, as of now, Matthews has been a disappointment. Though they are the same age, Temple would still be an upgrade over Matthews and is more capable of addressing their need for another reliable scorer and shot creator. This season, he's averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.