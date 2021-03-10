Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Laura Amy Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Bikini & Thigh-High Boots
Laura Amy pulls up her pink crop top and shows off tight abs.
Instagram | Laura Amy
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Laura Amy is keeping the hot bikini pics coming. The brunette beauty, who has set her Instagram page on fire this week with a slew of selfies in which she wowed in an orange two-piece swimsuit and blond wig, got online Wednesday morning to deliver yet another scorching look. 

The babe stripped down to an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination. She went into full bombshell mode as she slipped on a fabulous pair of thigh-high boots, snapping a full-body selfie in the bathroom mirror.

Scroll through to see the tantalizing pic!

Itty-Bitty Bikini
Laura Amy poses on the floor in a pink tie-dye bikini.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The Aussie lingerie model, who will be celebrating her 29th birthday on March 30, flashed the flesh in a black swimsuit that had no trouble exposing her long legs due to its incredible high cut. 

The barely-there bottoms dipped dangerously low in the front, providing very little coverage to her spectacular figure. Meanwhile, the spaghetti side straps stretched above her hip, accentuating her waist.  

Although Laura wasn't standing close to the mirror and snapped the pic from a distance away, fans could notice the plunging neckline that flaunted her busty assets. 

Check out the eye-popping selfie below!

Laura Poses With Legs Apart
Laura Amy sizzles in a black bikini and thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Laura Amy

Laura put on a leggy display as she opened wide and arched her back. She placed her hand right below the chest, thrusting her booty outward and widely parting her feet. 

The mid-profile angle teased her perky posterior, which was left on show by the scanty swimwear. Likewise, her toned tummy was also on showcase.

The model stood next to a modern bathtub whose oval shape was in juxtaposition with her chiseled pins. Nevertheless, the geometry complemented her rounded backside, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing snap that highlighted Laura's lean yet curvaceous physique.    

Keep going for more sizzling photos from Laura's IG timeline!

All About The Boots
Laura Amy flashes underboob in cropped hoodie, bikini bottoms, and knee-high boots.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The social media star, who is also a fitness trainer, according to Greatest Physiques, made her caption all about the boots. The high-heeled number grazed just to the middle of her thighs, calling attention to her voluptuous curves. 

Laura tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the stylish boots, which appeared to sport a chic snakeskin print. The head-turning accessory earned her loads of compliments from her followers, who flocked to the comments section to praise the smoking-hot look.

"Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in those lovely boots," Laura was told.

"These make you look so strong and Beautiful," wrote another person

Fans Go Wild
Laura Amy poses on the floor with knees opne in blue front-tie bikini.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The steamy selfie has only been live for a short period of time but has already been showered with love from Laura’s adoring fans. More than 5,570 people clicked the "like" button on the post in the first two hours of going live. Over 160 of Laura's followers also took the time to leave messages under the photo, and raved about her fierce physique. 

"Only me using the zoom function on the phone??" quipped one Instagram user.

"Legs baby," chimed in another admirer.

 

