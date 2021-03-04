Janet Jackson Documentary To Air On A&E, Lifetime

A documentary honoring singing superstar Janet Jackson will air on both A&E and Lifetime.

People Magazine reported that the two-part, four-hour special will chronicle Janet Jackson's personal life and music career.

The 54-year-old singer will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album with the two-part documentary.

It is currently titled Janet.

The documentary is expected to premiere sometime in early 2022. The special will give fans unprecedented access to the music icon. She will discuss various topics and moments that have been pivotal to her career,