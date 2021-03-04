Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Gets Down To Her Knees In Barely There Bikini

Instagram Models

Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie

March 4, 2021
Janet Jackson Documentary To Air On A&E, Lifetime
Janet Jackson photographed on tour in 2015.
Wikimedia
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

A documentary honoring singing superstar Janet Jackson will air on both A&E and Lifetime.

People Magazine reported that the two-part, four-hour special will chronicle Janet Jackson's personal life and music career.

The 54-year-old singer will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album with the two-part documentary.

It is currently titled Janet

The documentary is expected to premiere sometime in early 2022. The special will give fans unprecedented access to the music icon. She will discuss various topics and moments that have been pivotal to her career,

The Documentary Has Been Filming For Three Years
Giphy

A press release from A&E Networks said Producers Workerbee and Associated Entertainment Corporation have been filming the documentary for three years and have been granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.

This documentary will reportedly be the definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history. 

Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy.  She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.  

Janet will lift the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

She Will Discuss Super Bowl Appearance With Justin Timberlake
Justin Timbelake poses for the paparazzi.
Wikimedia

The two-night, four-hour documentary event will join Janet as her family mourns the loss of her father Joseph in 2018. He was a pivotal figure in the Jackson Family dynasty.  

The documentary will detail Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. 

She will discuss her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. 

She will take a look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.

'Janet' Is Targeted For An Early 2022 Release
Janet Jackson on tour.
Wikimedia

Janet is targeted for debut in early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E. The doc is executive produced by Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson. The executive producer for Workerbee is Rick Murray and Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E Networks. Ben Hirsch is directing.

The documentary is part of more than 2,500 hours of new programming announced at the A+E Networks upfront, which includes 70 hours of documentaries and more than 200 movies across its portfolio of top brands (A&E, History, and Lifetime) reported Variety

 
Reba McIntyre poses for a red carpet event.
Wikimedia

On March 3, Lifetime also announced a two-movie deal with another music icon, Reba McEntire. 

The country superstar will produce and star in two films for the network. One is a holiday film tentatively titled Christmas in Tune that will feature an original song by McEntire. 

The other is a non-holiday movie, which is in development for 2022.

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one, but two movies for us,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions for Lifetime.  

Latest Headlines

Gabby Epstein Shows Off Feminine Figure In Lacy Lingerie

March 4, 2021

NFL Rumors: Broncos & Patriots Among Mitchell Trubisky's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots, Per 'CBS Sports'

March 4, 2021

Brazilian Sensation Jade Picon Smolders In Barely There Bikini

March 4, 2021

'The Conners' Remember Roseanne As A Dark, Graveside Discovery Is Uncovered

March 4, 2021

Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini

March 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Package Centered On Spencer Dinwiddie

March 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.