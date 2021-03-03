'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Reveals 'Pain' In Marriage To Joe

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed the 'pain' regarding her marriage to husband Joe in a new teaser trailer for an upcoming episode of the Bravo series.

E! News reported that during a girls' trip to Lake George, Melissa admitted she had trust issues with Joe to her female pals and Joe's sister, Teresa Giudice.

Her remarks came in response to Dolores Catania's statement in which she revealed there was a time in her life where she couldn't leave her men because she was afraid they would cheat on her if she was gone.