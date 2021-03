Helga Lovekaty stunned many of her 4 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 1, when she shared a hot new post. The Russian bombshell and social media model took to the app to upload a couple of snapshots in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that put her hourglass figure fully on display.

Lovekaty was captured on a beach in the late afternoon, judging by the golden light that enhanced her tan complexion. According to the geotag, the photo shoot took place in Turkey.