NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Myles Turner For Three Players & Future First-Rounder

With the Dallas Mavericks off to a slower than expected start, the team has been a staple of recent trade rumors, though most of them have revolved around their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis. However, the latest proposed scenario involving the Mavericks might allow them to continue building around Porzingis and Luka Doncic, the latter of whom has been posting MVP-caliber numbers in the 2020-21 campaign. As explained by NBA Analysis Network, this idea would have Dallas acquiring erstwhile blocked shots leader Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.