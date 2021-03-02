NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Myles Turner For Three Players & Future First-Rounder

Turner Has Become Less Involved On Offense

According to the publication, the Pacers, who are at ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-18 record, still look like a team that could go far in the postseason, with the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis putting up big numbers for the club. Turner, however, was described as a "very inconsistent" player whose role on offense has declined.

Although Turner's numbers (13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks per game, per Basketball-Reference) are quite solid, the outlet observed that he hasn't produced on offense as expected, even with T.J. Warren and Caris LeVert both sidelined with injuries.