Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini Top

Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Amanda Cerny Shows Sandy Love In Bikini With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Gets Wild In A Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

March 2, 2021
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Myles Turner For Three Players & Future First-Rounder
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner attempts a three-point shot.
Gettyimages | Jason Miller
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

With the Dallas Mavericks off to a slower than expected start, the team has been a staple of recent trade rumors, though most of them have revolved around their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis. However, the latest proposed scenario involving the Mavericks might allow them to continue building around Porzingis and Luka Doncic, the latter of whom has been posting MVP-caliber numbers in the 2020-21 campaign. As explained by NBA Analysis Network, this idea would have Dallas acquiring erstwhile blocked shots leader Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.

Turner Has Become Less Involved On Offense
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers drives against Thon Maker of the Detroit Pistons.
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

According to the publication, the Pacers, who are at ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-18 record, still look like a team that could go far in the postseason, with the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis putting up big numbers for the club. Turner, however, was described as a "very inconsistent" player whose role on offense has declined.

Although Turner's numbers (13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks per game, per Basketball-Reference) are quite solid, the outlet observed that he hasn't produced on offense as expected, even with T.J. Warren and Caris LeVert both sidelined with injuries.

The Proposed Trade
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball.
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

As proposed by NBA Analysis Network, the Mavericks could hypothetically acquire Turner and backup guard Edmond Sumner for a package featuring guard Jalen Brunson, center Dwight Powell, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as well as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The site added that the deal could benefit both teams, as it would allow Dallas to acquire another star to play alongside Doncic and Porzingis while helping Indiana improve its shallow reserve corps, which is currently ranked 25th in the NBA in terms of bench points.

Turner Could Step Up On Offense If Traded To Dallas
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner takes a shot from short range
Gettyimages | Pool

Going in-depth on how the Mavericks might benefit from the hypothetical deal, the publication wrote that Turner has the potential to develop into a “really solid all-around player” if the trade becomes a reality. The 24-year-old, while mostly known for his defense, could emerge as Dallas’ third offensive option thanks to Doncic’s playmaking ability.

“If the Mavs are to be a legit playoff team in a crowded Western Conference, they are going to have to make a big move at the NBA trade deadline, which is why Myles Turner could be a real target for them,” the site added.

Pacers Need More Scorers Off The Bench
Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring.
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

As for the Pacers, NBA Analysis Network pointed out that the team could take advantage of Brunson’s scoring ability off the bench. The third-year guard is currently averaging 12.4 points and shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, and could turn out to be a “perfect fit” in a backcourt that also features Brogdon and T.J. McConnell.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith and Powell could theoretically help the Pacers on the other end of the court, with the former particularly standing out for his skills as a three-and-D specialist.

Latest Headlines

South African Hottie Jade Grobler Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging White Swimsuit

March 2, 2021

Kindly Myers Caresses Her Curves & Tugs On Bikini Top In Steamy Video

March 2, 2021

'Bachelor' Producers Condemn Online Bullying Of Rachel Lindsay

March 2, 2021

Former Golf Channel Star Holly Sonders Displays Ample Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Black Bikini

March 2, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Harrell, Horton-Tucker & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

March 2, 2021

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing Under Sheer Open Jacket

March 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.