Celeste Bright Flaunts Underboob While Squatting & Working It For The Camera

Celeste Bright squatted it out in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram page. The model’s February 15 update marked her second consecutive skin-baring shot, and it has been garnering rave reviews from her 700,000-plus fans.

The photo captured Celeste enjoying some fun in the sun. She struck a sultry pose in the center of the frame, squatting down on a massive rock. The picture-perfect setting included a grassy hill and a body of water with crashing waves. Celeste turned her figure in profile while draping her hands between her legs. She parted her lips and leaned her head back as she met the lens with an alluring stare.

She opted for a basic black outfit that perfectly suited her curves. Celeste rocked a crop top with long sleeves that fit tightly on her slender arms. Its scooping neckline plunged deep into her chest, revealing an eyeful of cleavage for her captivated audience. The bottom of the shirt covered most of her bust, but still left an eyeful of underboob in view.

Celeste teamed her top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. Only a tease of the garment was in view because of the way that she posed. She pulled its thick straps high on her hips, and its sexy design showed her slender legs. The model also flaunted her trim midsection and flat tummy, thanks to its revealing design. She kept things casual, appearing to go barefoot for the occasion.

She styled her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled effortlessly over her back and shoulders. Celeste added a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling. In her caption, the model reflected on how much beauty there is in life. She also made sure to tag her photographer and credit him for snapping the smoking hot update.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the post with love. Within a matter of minutes, it’s amassed more than 8,900 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users applauded Celeste on her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“So good seeing you love you,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their words.

“You are of an indescribable beauty,” a second person complimented.

“Yes there is and you make up some of the most beautiful views,” a third fan wrote alongside a trio of flames.

“I believe there’s a lot of beauty in you,” one more chimed in.