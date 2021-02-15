Ashley Roberts Spices Up Instagram In Sheer Floral Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and decided to spice up the social media platform for Valentine’s Day.

The “Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker stunned in a lilac-and-white bra that was semi-sheer and featured a floral pattern. The attire had thin straps and was paired with matching panties. She teamed the ensemble with flesh-colored tights that were lilac across the top. Roberts also opted for a long-sleeved shirt in a darker shade, which she left to hang off her shoulders. She dusted her eyes with noticeable lilac eyeshadow and accessorized herself with a necklace. Roberts painted her short nails with a coat of polish and styled her wavy, shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down from a high angle in front of a rusty red backdrop. Roberts curled up her left leg and rested her hands behind her. She gazed in front with a fierce expression and looked fixated on something.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star tilted her head back and appeared to be smiling. The beautiful photo showcased Roberts’ sharp jawline while her locks draped behind her shoulders.

In the third and final frame, the songstress sat up straight and playing around with her hair while flashing a radiant smile.

For her caption, she credited her makeup artist Stacey Lincoln, hairstylist Lewis O’Dowling, fashion stylist Kelly Hidge, and the photographer Milian Eyes.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more 34,500 likes and over 880 comments, proving to be very popular with her 623,000 followers.

“you made my valentine day, have the best ever xx,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are a beautiful woman and this pictures are another level. Stunning and damn sexy,” another person shared.

“Omg wow your stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh my goodness… wow! Happy Valentine’s day! And you look amazingly hot! x,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inqusitr, she dazzled in a nude-colored dress with sequins all over for EUPHORIA. magazine. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant looked very glamorous and wore the garment with strappy heels and long white gloves.