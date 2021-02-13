‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Bares Her Belly In Tied-Up Top & Shows Off Undies

Thylane wore her pants pulled down low on her hips.

Thylane Blondeau, a 19-year-old model who was once deemed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” gave her fans a peek at her taut tummy in her latest Instagram post.

The French fashionista went for a sensual vibe while promoting the fragrance Amor Amor by Cacharel. According to Google Translate, her caption described the scent as the “perfume of love.” She also suggested it as a Valentine’s Day gift option.

In the photo that she shared, she treated her red bottle of perfume more like a chocolate valentine by holding it up to her lips. She parted her pout and grazed her lower lip with the tip of her index finger, which rested against the bottle’s silver sprayer.

Thylane wore a silky white shirt that featured a pattern of vertical barbwire stripes. The garment had wide short sleeves, a collared V-neck, and a button front. The model drastically altered the shirt’s shape by leaving all of the buttons unfastened except one in the center of her bust. The lower half of the shirt was tied up behind her back, transforming it into a crop top.

Thylane teamed the piece with a pair of dark gray sweatpants. Her bottoms’ elastic waistband was pulled down low on her slender hips, revealing that she wore a pair of black underwear underneath them. Her briefs’ waistline almost reached her exposed navel. The model’s attention-grabbing outfit showcased her slim waist and flat abs.

She accessorized with a green cannabis leaf pendant necklace. She wore her shoulder-length brunette hair styled with a center part and a slight wave. Her tresses boasted an ombre color and ends that had a feathered appearance, as if they’d been razor cut. Her face looked fresh and blemish-free, and the rest of her porcelain skin was just as flawless.

She posed inside a room with a white ceiling and walls. A mirror on the wall to her left reflected a painting of Batman enjoying a melting pink ice cream cone.

The influencer’s 3.8 million followers showed her edgy look a lot of pre-Valentine’s Day love by liking her post over 25,000 times over a span of three hours. They also shared plenty of heart emoji in the comments section, along with words of adoration.

“You are so cute and beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“You’re the only gift I could ask for on Valentine’s Day,” read another message.

“This top is super cute,” added a third fan.

Thylane’s candid photos of her casual outfits are always a hit with her online audience, but so are her more artistic shots. For one of the latter, she was photographed rocking a sheer white skirt with no top at all.