Janet Jackson’s Iconic Costumes & Signature Key Earring To Be Auctioned For Charity

Fans of Janet Jackson have supported her for many decades and have watched her style evolve throughout the years. The music icon will be auctioning some of her costumes and accessories for charity, which will no doubt bring in a lot of interest from her loyal following. The event will take place on the weekend of May 14 through the 16th in Los Angeles.

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present our “Property From The Life And Career Of Janet Jackson” auction taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien’s Live,” Julien’s Auctions tweeted.

According to Rolling Stone, the auction will include 1,000 items. Jackson has always been known for her influential music videos and will be giving away garments she wore in “If,” “Together Again,” and “Scream,” to name a few. In 1989, the living legend embarked on a “Rhythm Nation” tour to support the album of the same title. Jackson’s jacket from the show as well as the signature key earring she used to always wear during that era will also be included.

In 2019, the singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and stunned in a floor-length black gown with feather detailing. Jackson delivered her acceptance speech in the attire and will be giving a lucky person the chance to purchase the beautiful number. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and was televised.

Other outfits from TV appearances, red carpets and events that have been kept in storage for years will too be available to bid on.

If that wasn’t enough, she has also included her wedding dress from her secret marriage to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr in 1991, per Reuters.

“Janet has never done an auction before. In fact, we find it very hard to find items at auction, any auction, from Janet Jackson because she’s kept everything,” said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

“It’s cathartic for her… she’s happy to let them go and to raise money for a charity that’s really important to her.”

A portion of the auction will be given to Compassion International, a charity that partners with churches around the world to help aid children from poverty. However, all proceeds from the signed special edition box set will go to the organization.

Jackson’s fan base, also known as the “Jan Fam,” have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the exciting news.

“I NEED EVERY ITEM THAT IS UP FOR AUCTION!” one user shared passionately in a tweet.

“Omg… I am currently raising money for said auction of @JanetJackson outfits….. holy crap!!!” another person wrote on Twitter.