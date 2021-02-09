Former ‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Snaps Busty Selfie In A Sexy Lace Bra & Black Panties

Sarah Harris showed some serious skin in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The former Playboy model stunned in a sizzling selfie that saw her clad in sexy intimates that left very little to the imagination.

The Kiwi hottie looked hotter than ever in the scanty ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. Her look included a sexy black bra with thin straps that were fashioned into a halter style, looping tightly around her neck to show off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep scoop neckline that fell far down Sarah’s chest, making for an eye-popping display of her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. The lingerie also featured lace cups with a flirty eyelash-style trim that further accentuated the busty show.

Sarah also sported a pair of solid black panties in the steamy shot. The revealing undergarment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that offered her fans a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a curved waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs. Meanwhile, its thick straps were positioned high up on her hips to help highlight her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sarah showed off the lingerie look in the middle of her open-concept living room, which appeared almost completely unfurnished aside from a cozy gray couch in the background. She posed in front of a large mirror, though stood to one side of the glass rather than posing in the middle of the frame.

Her platinum blond locks spilled messily over her shoulder as she turned her head slightly to the side, her eyes locked on the screen of her cell phone in an effort to capture as much of her phenomenal figure as possible for her followers to admire.

It wasn’t long before Sarah’s 2.1 million followers on the social media platform took note of her latest share, awarding it more than 4,000 likes after just one hour of going live to her feed. An additional 64 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the buxom bombshell.

“You’re unbelievably perfect,” one person wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” praised another fan.

“That body tho. Finest as it gets,” a third follower remarked.

“I love you goddess,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Just last week, she showed off her bronzed figure in an itty-bitty red bikini that exposed an eyeful of underboob. The steamy snap proved to be another major hit, racking up over 15,000 likes and 281 comments to date.