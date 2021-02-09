Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Full Leather & Lace BDSM Gear While Nibbling Her Cuffs

Niece Waidhofer tantalized her Instagram fans with a kinky image on Tuesday afternoon. The brunette sparked their imagination in full BDSM gear that put her voluptuous curves on display. Her followers loved that she left very little to the imagination and submitted their thoughts on her feed.

The 30-year-old flaunted her snatched figure in an outfit that hugged her body in all the right places. Niece was bedecked in sheer lace lingerie. The bra and panties set were made from a beautiful gold fabric that complemented her pale skin tone. The underwire bra shaped her bust, lifting and separating her breasts.

On her lower half, Niece rocked tiny panties. She showed off her shapely thighs and the curve of her hips in the skimpy bottoms. The model also showcased her tiny waist and flat abs in the pic.

However, it was Niece’s full-body harness that took center stage in this offering. The brown leather complemented the gold lace and dominated her BDSM ensemble. The straps at her cleavage highlighted her bust, while the torso piece emphasized her hourglass proportions. Two chains linked from her waist to the garters she rocked around her thighs.

Niece styled her dark hair in a half-ponytail. In the front, she wore a side path and let some wisps escape to frame her face. The rest of her dark mane tumbled down her back and shoulders.

Although Niece was decked out like a dominatrix, she was in handcuffs. In the image, she bit the restraints while looking directly at the camera. Her face belied the fact that she enjoyed being in bondage, as she wore a devilish expression on her face. Niece crossed her thighs coyly as she purportedly tried to break free from her submissive role.

Niece’s fans were slaves to her update and inundated her shortly after she posted the shot. The photo has already racked up an astonishing 72,000 likes and over 900 comments as fans waxed poetic about her beauty and leather and lace outfit.

One admirer loved her caption and decided to play along.

“Eugene at one time could have been Evelyn at one time…and who thinks Eugene follows you,” they jested before adding a raised hand emoji.

Another person thought that they needed more evidence to see who wore it better.

“I think we need a comparison pic. You obviously win but I think it would be hilarious to see,” they teased.

A third Instagrammer raved about the image.

“Holy sh*t! You do! Damn girl, you trying to give us heart palpitations! It’s working!” they gushed.

The influencer recently rocked hot red lingerie, cranking up the heat on her page.