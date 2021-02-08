Gisele Bundchen And Camille Kostek Share Cheeky Video From Super Bowl Field After Bucs Win

The supermodels sizzled as they celebrated their men.

Gisele Bundchen and Camille Kostek joined forces on the field after their men won the Super Bowl on February 7. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a video on Instagram alongside the ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as they cheekily gloated about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ big win.

The short clip began with Camille filming a selfie on the grass while surrounded by people. She pursed her lips and gave the camera a confident stare with her eyes slightly squinted. She rocked a red Bucs jacket and pulled her black face mask down under her chin while wearing a black wooly hat emblazoned with a sparkly number 87, which belongs to her boyfriend Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

Gisele, who is married to quarterback Tom Brady, quickly walked into the shot to join her fellow model in confident celebration. The supermodel was dressed in all black and put her arm around Camille. She moved to her left as the latter continued to swing the camera around, showing off a call me hand gesture before she pointed directly at the camera.

The 28-year-old Wipeout host captioned the video with two emoji wearing sunglasses and tagged Gisele’s account. She uploaded it to the sound of Diddy’s “Bad Boys For Life.”

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans and famous faces, where many congratulated the two on their partners’ big win.

“The swag,” commented Instagram model Alexandra Stewart with a side eye emoji, while former Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews left two red hearts on the post.

“Congratulations to you both! Behind every great man is an incredible woman,” another comment read.

“Gorgeous supporting ladies!!!,” a fourth fan commented alongside a kissing face, celebration emoji, and three red hearts.

The upload received more than 86,000 likes and 870-plus comments. It has been viewed over 405,000 likes in under eight hours, proving very popular.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to nine, with Gisele’s husband being given the MVP title as he won his seventh Super Bowl.

Both stars have been very supportive of their partners over the season. Camille most recently celebrated the team advancing to the big game with a sultry black-and-white Instagram photo. She posed panstless in Gronk’s jersey with her legs apart, pulling the top down to cover her modesty.

“BUCS ARE SUPERBOWL BOUND BABY!!!! BACK TO THE HOME TURF!!! I [love] you eighty seven,” Camille captioned it.