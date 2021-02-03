Morgan Ketzner Leaves Little To The Imagination While Lounging In A Red Bikini: ‘I’ll Be Here If You Need Me!’

Morgan Ketzner has been making the most of her trip to the desert. The model featured her second bikini-clad post in 24 hours, and her Instagram fans have been thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The model posed in the center of the frame, ensuring eyes would be glued to her toned and tanned figure. She sat on the edge of a lounge chair with a white towel that added additional comfort. Morgan stretched one foot outside of the frame as she tucked her opposite knee near her chest. She directed her attention to the side while playfully twirling a few strands of hair between her fingers.

Morgan tagged the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa as her sun-bathing location. The desert landscape included a sliver of an infinity-edge pool that was surrounded by tall palm trees. A large mountain range stretched across the horizon while the sun beat down.

Morgan made a statement in a bright red bikini that left little to the imagination. Its top had thin straps that connected to a pair of tiny, triangular cups. They were spaced far apart to reveal her bronzed collar and cleavage. It had a tight band that was thick on her waist, highlighting her slender frame.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that featured the same color and style. Its waistband was pulled just below her navel to leave her sculpted abs in view. The piece had thick sides that were snug on her slender hips and its high legholes revealed a tan line and her shapely thigh.

Morgan wore her brunette locks down, and they spilled over the top of her shoulders. She added an extra layer of protection from the sun with a trendy bucket cap. In her caption, Morgan confessed that she would be “here” if anyone needed her, hinting that her day called for plenty of lounging.

It has not taken long for fans to weigh in on the sizzling new snap. Within minutes, it has amassed more than 4,900 likes and 190-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented her figure, while a few more wished her the best on her trip.

“Amazing beautiful girl in gorgeous photo,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I suppose it would be a little greedy to say ‘But I always need you,'” a second fan remarked.

“Just unimaginable beautiful. You are the most beautiful angel that I have ever seen,” a third person wrote alongside a trio of flames.

“I was literally waiting to get your new lit and amazing post notification and now I finally got it again today,” a fourth chimed in.