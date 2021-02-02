‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Skis In Her Underwear: ‘Icy’

Jasmine Sanders didn’t let the cold stop her from stripping down to her underwear this week. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in a series of gorgeous photos posted to Instagram on February 1 as she hit the ski slopes in a skimpy black co-ord.

The first snap showed the supermodel in a skimpy bralette with two thin straps around her neck. She paired it with high-waisted bottoms that were pulled up higher than her naval to highlight her slim waist. They gave a peek at her toned upper abs, also revealing all of her tanned, muscular legs.

Jasmine, who also goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, rocked white boots that stretched part way up her calves while attached to matching skis.

She paired it with a black and gold jacket by Moschino which she left unzipped as it slipped over her bare right shoulder. Jasmine held on to ski poles with both hands while wearing gloves.

The 29-year-old star paired the look with gold and black reflective lensed sunglasses as she showed off her stunning blond curls with a thick choker necklace.

In the second snap, Jasmine shifted her position slightly to move her right shoulder forward while she proved how much fun she had in the last image.

The former America’s Next Top Model guest judge threw both hands up the air while still holding the poles. She stuck out her tongue and gave her 4.1 million followers a better look at her supermodel body.

According to her geotag, Jasmine was in Aspen, Colorado. She tagged Moschino and the brand’s creative director Jeremy Scott on the photos.

In the caption, she joked that the slopes were so “icy” she had to start walking like a penguin.

Fans flooded the comments with messages, with many famous faces also sharing their thoughts.

“DAMN BISHHH,” Vanessa Hudgens commented.

Fellow model Olivia Culpo left a heart and fire emoji.

“Life on an influencer lol I know you’re cold girl but the pic is icyyy!” a fan wrote.

“Ski goals,” another commented with three fire symbols.

Over 36,900 Instagram accounts liked the photo, which attracted over 220 comments.

Jasmine previously gave fans a peak at how she got and stays in such incredible shape in another Instagram post last month. In a sweet birthday shoutout for her boyfriend, Anthony Rhodes, she rocked skintight athleisure gear as she got ready for a workout with her man. She sizzled in a crop-top and tiny shorts and thanked him for introducing her to the world of fitness.