Jen Selter Bares Booty In Cheeky Black Bikini: ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

Jen Selter delighted her 12.6 million Instagram users with a sexy video of herself modeling a skimpy bikini as the ocean waves crashed behind her, and the song “The Business” by Tiësto played in the background.

In the video, Jen stood on a rocky shore, and waves rolled in, rushing over the weathered boulders. The sun was low on the horizon off to one side, and the sky featured wispy white clouds. Jen wore a high neck black bikini top with a metallic zipper in the front. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that had a similar zipper at her lower back. The suit had a thong design that left her pert derriere completely bare. The front dipped low, showcasing her toned tummy and slender waist. Thick straps wrapped high over her curvy hips. She accessorized with a watch on one wrist.

When the clip started, Jen held her long straight brown hair back in a half ponytail. She faced partly away from the camera, showing off her rounded booty and fit back. She had one knee bent with her toe pointed, resting on the ground. She turned around and grinned at the camera. At one point, she let go of her hair and reached around to grab both cheeks with her hands, slightly lifting them, emphasizing their roundness.

The model asked her followers a question, and they enthusiastically replied while also praising her for her modeling skills. The post received at least 86,200 views and wracked up nearly 23,000 likes. As many as 340 Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Yes! I do believe everything happens for a reason. I would love to be on this beach right now!” declared one devotee who added a red heart to complete the comment.

“I’m going through a hard time right now, so I keep telling myself that it does. You look amazing in this. Thanks for the moment of joy,” a second follower replied, including a yellow smiley.

“Yes, I do… and I believe there is a God bc he blessed us with women such as yourself,” wrote a third Instagrammer who included a red rose.

“Yes, everything happens for a reason, and also, you’re beautiful. Your body is goals, and your booty is perfect,” a fourth fan enthused, including hearts and flames.

