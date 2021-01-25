Tinashe Shows Off Long Legs In Bejeweled Bodysuit For ‘Fault’ Magazine: ‘I Will Literally Step On You’

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to putting on a glam display and her latest post is no exception.

The “Ride of Your Life” hitmaker stunned in a black bodysuit that was decorated with silver jewels all over and had a crew neck. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and noticeable puffy shoulder pads. Tinashe teamed the ensemble with black shimmery heels that gave her some extra height. She rocked long nails and styled her dark, wavy hair down with a middle part.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured from head-to-toe in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and stretched her left leg out while bending her knee with the other. The entertainer held onto her knee with her right hand and let her locks drape behind her shoulders. Tinashe gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a black-and-white pic where she was snapped from the thighs-up. Tinashe gently linked her hands together and stared in front with her lips parted.

In the tags, she credited designer RAEN, makeup artist Mylah Morales, fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, hairstylist Nina J, and Fault magazine, which is the publication the shoot took place for.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

For her caption, Tinashe joked about stepping on fans. Unspursingly, they responded with funny messages back.

“I’d be honored if you stepped on me. PLEASE WALK OVER ME QUEEN,” one user wrote.

“u are a true goddess,” another person shared.

“You can literally stomp on me omg,” remarked a third fan.

“Bruh It’s literally my dream for you to step on me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dress that had sequins all over. The attire had long sleeves and a thigh-high slit on the left side. Tinashe painted her nails with a coat of white polish and wore her, wavy brunette hair down. She accessorized herself with rings and jeweled dangling earrings, which dazzled in the light.