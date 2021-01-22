Valerie Cossette Smolders In Fiery-Red Lingerie & Matching Thigh-High Boots For Valentine’s Day-Inspired Post

Valerie Cossette served up a sexy lingerie look in her most recent Instagram share on January 22. The sizzling brunette was Valentine’s Day-ready, rocking a seductive fiery-red set from Fashion Nova, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots.

The 27-year-old flaunted her busty assets in a super low-cut bralette that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The push-up number featured underwire cups, which were adorned with elegant lace embroidery that added chic and sophistication to the sultry look. The piece was further decorated with a dainty scalloped trim, which drew even more attention to Valerie’s voluptuous curves.

Her toned midriff was exposed between the top and a see-through garter belt, which matched the bra’s longline underband, perfectly framing the tattoo on her midsection. The wide garter hugged her figure closely, splitting in the middle into an inverted v shape. Underneath, Valerie wore a skimpy lingerie bottom that stretched above her hips, dipping low enough in the front to expose her flat tummy.

The stunner snapped a full-body selfie as she admired the outfit in the mirror. She posed with both hands raised, showing off the tattoos on her forearms. Likewise, the gorgeous ink on her hip and thigh was also on display thanks to the incredible high cut of her panties. Valerie accentuated her body art with a chic beaded bracelet. A coordinating choker highlighted her décolletage, grazing just above her collarbone.

The bombshell was standing in front of a beige sofa, which was only a few shades lighter than her bronzed tan. The skin-toned décor gave prominence to her bold attire, which, in turn, flattered her raven tresses. Her long hair was parted down the middle, tumbling over her shoulders in subtle waves.

In her caption, Valerie branded the look as perfect for Valentine’s Day, adding a heart-eyes and rose emoji. Plenty of her followers took a cue from the Canadian model, filling the comments section with hearts and roses.

Her online admirers expressed their fascination with the tantalizing lingerie by double tapping the photo more than 30,300 times in the first hour. Many of Valerie’s supporters also left gushing messages under the photo.

“OMG freaking beautiful,” raved one person.

“Well done Queen. Well done,” read another comment, trailed by a string of clapping hands and flames.

“Valerie red really suits you and as it’s the colour [sic] of love and passion, it was made for you,” said a third user.

“Be my valentine,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.