Bindi Irwin Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Recreates Adorable Photo: ‘Third Trimester Love’

Bindi Irwin is now in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she revealed a look at her growing baby bump in a Thursday Instagram post. She and her husband Chandler Powell posed for an adorable snapshot and it just so happened that their pose had a lot of sentimental meaning for her.

The primary photo showed Bindi and Chandler standing outdoors, likely in a spot at the Australia Zoo. She wore long pants and a black T-shirt and had her brunette tresses styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder and back.

The 22-year-old smiled as she looked down and placed her hands above and below her bare belly. Chandler, 24, squatted down a bit as he stood next to her. He kissed his wife’s bump as he looked at the camera.

In her caption, Bindi noted that this snap was one that recreated a very special moment for her. She also signaled that this shot was showcasing their “third trimester love.”

The second snap explained what the mama-to-be meant by noting that this was a special recreation. The shot was one that apparently was from 2003, shortly before Bindi’s 17-year-old brother Robert was born.

Bindi’s mom Terri stood wearing khaki pants and a black T-shirt in another area of the zoo. She looked at the camera and had one hand under her belly as her husband Steve and a young Bindi both kissed her belly. In this case, Steve had his head turned to look at the camera just as Chandler mimicked.

As fans of Bindi’s know, Steve tragically died in a freak accident in 2006 when she was a little girl. She often shares throwback snaps highlighting special times with her father and references him frequently in present-day updates. It was easy to see why this was an especially precious memory for her.

In about an hour, more than 340,000 likes and 3,400 comments poured in from the pregnant mama’s fans.

“Be right back, I’m crying now,” one fan wrote in response to the sweet set of snaps.

“This is everything,” another raved.

“Oh my, what a lovely family and carrying on the sweetness,” a third user declared.

“Omg this is priceless. So beyond thrilled for you two,” someone else declared.

Bindi and Chandler do still have a couple of months, or a bit more, to go in this pregnancy before they welcome their baby girl. However, her bump is certainly expanding significantly at this point and the two look incredibly excited to move into this new phase of their lives.