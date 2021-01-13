Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Blue Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, January 12, American fitness model Brit Manuela made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 1.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in front of a dimly lit room. Wall art, a purple chair, and hanging light fixtures can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Brit stood with her shoulders back and appeared to be crossing her legs. She raised one of her hands above her head and pressed the side of her face against her upper arm. The model looked directly at the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in blue lingerie from the clothing company boohoo. The set featured a plunging lace bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. As for accessories, she sported delicate earrings and a pendant necklace. The brunette bombshell also pulled back her hair in a ponytail, giving her fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be encouraging her followers to practice self-growth. She also advertised for boohoo by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omg this color on you,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye, blue heart, and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Stunning like always,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Ur so beautiful angel,” remarked another admirer.

“You are my favorite brit, You are so real and beautiful out of every influencer on here,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the tantalizing photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Brit graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram updates consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently posted pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear. Since its upload, the post has been liked over 50,000 times.