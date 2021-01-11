Kylie Jenner Looks Stylish In Strapless Corset-Style Top & Figure-Hugging Pants For Final ‘KUWTK’ Taping

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The reality star is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a stylish number that all matched.

Jenner stunned in a strapless cream corset-style top that featured a slit on the sides. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which was left bare. She teamed the ensemble with matching figure-hugging pants that showed off her famous hourglass shape. Jenner held onto a long coat of the same color and wore footwear that showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of white polish. She held onto a small handbag and accessorized herself with earrings and a bracelet. Jenner scraped back her dark hair and styled her locks in one long plait.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe outdoors in front of a small staircase. The makeup guru gazed to her right and whipped her long hair beside her. Jenner showcased her side profile and looked fixated on something.

In the next slide, she was seemingly snapped in the sun in front of a Mercedes car. Jenner tilted her head up and closed her eyes while letting her locks drape in front of her shoulder.

In the third frame, she was caught walking in the middle of a car park.

For her caption, she informed fans these were taken on the last day of filming. Jenner didn’t state what it was for. However, according to The Daily Mail, they wrapped up the last episode of Keeping up the Kardashians.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 9.3 million likes and over 49,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 209.2 million followers.

“It was so emotional. It started when you was 9. I was a similar age when I started watching the show. @kyliejenner we need info about the Hulu project,” one user wrote.

“Love the braid,” another person shared.

“You’re so pretty,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look cute baby,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white cardigan with tiny hot pants while sitting down on a sofa. On her left leg appeared a noticeable large scar that she has had since about the age of five.