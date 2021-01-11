Bikini-Clad Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up To Shirtless Justin Bieber In Sweet Black-And-White Snap

The image was taken while the pair vacationed in Hawaii.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been enjoying some quality time together while vacationing in Hawaii, per The Daily Mail. The “Changes” singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snaps from the trip, one of which has many of his 157 million followers swooning.

The black-and-white image was one of several that hit Justin’s feed on January 10 and captured a sweet moment between the couple as they relaxed outside. The pair were seen sitting on top of a long lounge chair in the sand, with the model cuddling up to her hubby’s torso as he threw up a peace sign toward the camera.

They appeared to have been spending some time by the beach, as the lovebirds were both clad in swimsuits when the image was captured. Hailey sported a dark-colored bikini for the day — one that did nothing but favors of her killer curves.

The two-piece included a skimpy top with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned back, shoulders, and arms as she embraced her husband of two years. It had tiny triangle cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob, as well as a thin band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and accentuated her slender frame.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that showed off her pert derriere. Their high-cut design also offered a glimpse of the catwalk queen’s shapely thighs, while its thick waistband helped to draw attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Meanwhile, Justin went casual in light-colored swim trunks that hit above his knees. He opted to go shirtless as well, revealing his tattoo-covered chest and wrapped a fluffy towel around her shoulders as he lounged. He also wore a snapback baseball cap and a pendant necklace.

Fans seemed thrilled by the loved-up display between the young couple, awarding the post more than 3.2 million likes after eight hours of going live. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to express their admiration for the stars.

“You guys are so cutes,” one person wrote.

“Too adorable,” quipped another fan.

“I LOVE YOU COUPLE GOALS,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

According to The Daily Mail, the Biebers ventured to Hawaii to visit Justin’s pal Joe Termini, his wife Keila Montez, and their newborn son, who live in Honolulu. While there, the pair enjoyed hiking, snorkeling, and plenty of beach time in between relaxing at their tropical abode.