‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Loses His Cool Towards Angelina In Vintage Throwback Clip

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio lost his cool toward castmate Angelina Pivarnick in a vintage throwback clip posted to the show’s official Instagram page. The normally mild-mannered DJ showed a side of himself that was rarely seen on the series as his castmate pushed his buttons and drove him to the point of expressing his anger toward her.

In a video taken during the second season of the series when the cast included Pauly, Angelina, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, the Staten Island native rubbed Pauly the wrong way.

In the episode filmed over ten years ago in Miami, Florida, Angelina crashed a night out with Mike and Pauly. She began nagging Pauly and at first, he attempted to remain cool regarding her taunts. He acknowledged that she was drunk and didn’t want to confront her while Mike yelled at her.

Angelina took her anger out over Pauly’s interest in a woman at a club. He remained calm at toward her and said not to worry about what he was doing. Mike admitted to Angelina they were her only friends in the house and Pauly warned her she shouldn’t get on his bad side. He tried to end the conversation on a good note with his roommate, but that was when things turned sour. Angelina smacked Pauly’s face three times and cried that no one cared about her.

In the video clip seen above, the men stood in an outdoor area of the luxe apartment the roommates shared during filming.

Pauly screamed at Angelina and asked if she was delusional before stating, “I have seen drunk people before but this was bipolar, I’ve never seen that before. I think that’s a problem.” He then told Angelina what he did was none of her business.

One of the first to respond to the video was former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi who wrote “lmao” in the comments section of the post. Nicole said to Jersey Shore’s cameras while filming the scenes for Angliena’s wedding in November 2019 that she was done and no longer wanted to be around her anymore. She claimed all the stress made the show experience no longer enjoyable.

Longtime fans of the MTV reality television series remembered the moment well.

“Great episode! Where can I watch the whole thing?” wrote one fan.

“Angelineers triggered every single person in the crew,” penned a second follower.

“When Pauly gets mad…damn!” claimed a third Instagram user.