Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage & Fit Physique In A Tiny Bandeau Bikini

Tahlia Skaines made her 576,000 followers very happy on January 6 when she added a smoking-hot snapshot to her Instagram page. The sexy Australian model rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit that showcased her assets and bodacious curves.

Tahlia was snapped indoors wearing nothing but her scanty bathing suit. She chose an area in her home that had ample lighting, which was perfect for photography. Notably, the area’s design looked like it was from a resort.

She posed by sitting on a wooden deck with her legs crossed. The babe leaned to the side and placed her right hand on the flat surface to support her body. She raised her other hand, holding a section of her hair. She tilted her head and looked to the side with a sultry gaze and parted lips.

The bright, indirect sunlight illuminated her bronze tan and curves. The light interior of the house also made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

Tahlia rocked an insanely skimpy bikini set. The tiny bandeau-style top had a tie-up feature that caused its ruched design. Its color was mainly blue with floral and butterfly prints all over. The garment boasted a rectangular fabric that was padded but cut so small that it barely contained her perky breasts. The plunging, low-cut neckline sat low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her decolletage. The tight fit pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop. The piece had floss-like straps that clung to her shoulders and back for support.

She sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her curvy hips. The waistband sat high on her waist, obscuring her navel from view. The cut also flaunted her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Tahlia wore her platinum hair into a high ponytail and styled mostly straight with waves at the ends. She let the strands fall over her shoulder and back. As for her accessories, she sported gold hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the caption, the influencer wrote something about the letter “T” and what it stands for. She also revealed that her swimwear came from Oh Polly Swim, tagging the brand and their main account, Oh Polly, in the caption and picture.

The brand-new update proved to be popular with her online admirers. In just a few hours of going live on the platform, the photo gained more than 2,051 likes and an upward of 50 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow! I was not ready for this!” a fan wrote.

“Oh, I agree. You look breathtaking!” commented another follower.