Kindly Myers Teases Cleavage In Flirty Swimsuit While Posing On Motorcycle

Playboy model Kindly Myers knows how to get the attention of her Instagram audience, and most of the time she does it with seductive snaps. On Tuesday, she uploaded a photo that saw her striking a provocative pose as she teased her cleavage wearing a flirty bathing suit while posing on a motorcycle.

Kindly’s swimsuit was a one-piece black number that had nude sheer cups. The triangular-shaped cups had bright red roses and beige leaves embroidered on them. The bathing suit also had a plunging neckline, high-cuts legs and a low-cut back.

The popular influencer styled her hair in waves, and she accessorized with a pair of small earrings and a pendant necklace.

According to the geotag, Kindly was in Nashville, Tennessee, for the photo shoot. She sat on the seat of gold and black motorcycle. Part of a fence was blurred in the background.

The buxom blond struck an alluring pose by arching her back as she perched on the edge of the seat. She titled her head back and held a section of her hair up while she gazed at the camera with a coy smile. The sun hit her blond locks, brightening the ends.

Kindly turned up the heat by pulling the neckline of the swimsuit down, exposing part of her cleavage. The pose also gave her the opportunity to show a bit of side boob as well as her flat abs. The ends of her hair dangled near the arch of her back, drawing the eye to the curve of her hips and toned thighs.

In the caption, Kindly wrote about a hot summer, while also tagging the photographer.

Many of Kindly’s fans took some time to give the post some love.

“So beautiful, so gorgeous. A perfect Angel,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Beautiful princess so sexy and gorgeous,” a second admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included kisses and flames.

“Hot is what you are sweetie,” quipped a third follower.

“How beautiful you look dear, you are the best,” added a fourth fan, including a smiley face and red heart emoji.

Last month, Kindly gave her online audience a double dose of her booty in a thong bikini when she shared a snapshot that saw her lying on her belly beside a swimming pool. She rested on her forearms and pointed her backside at the camera. With one knee bent, she flaunted her butt and shapely thighs. The pool caught her reflection, creating a sensual picture.